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Covina Students Open Free School Closet for Peers
By Contributing Editor,11 days ago
Northview High School in Covina opened a student-run resource center offering free clothing, hygiene products, school supplies and laundry access to students in need, school officials announced Friday. The Viking Closet, housed in the school’s wellness center, was founded by senior Julianne Fernandez and co-founded by senior Nabhat JinJin Sanglimsuwan....