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GPI - Tracy Thibaudeau, Ram Tram Driver
7 days ago
What's your favorite part about your role as a shuttle bus driver?. My favorite part would probably have to be the people: the students, staff, and faculty. I get to know people. Not everyone, but the majority of them are nice. I also get to find out lots of information from everyone. They get on, and we talk. It’s amazing. What makes it better is that almost everybody is respectful and nice. Some are not, but most of them are. Another part that is great is getting to know the students who work at the Student Transportation Center desk. I can’t say for the ones who work the night shift, but the students who work the day are great. They are beyond respectful to us and take their work seriously, which makes our day better.