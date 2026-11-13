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Cowell Beach fin whale removed after dying from apparent long-term illness
10 days ago
Now confirmed dead, the fin whale that washed ashore at Santa Cruz’s Cowell Beach was removed on Thursday night. The City of Santa Cruz shared an update Friday stating that “The fin whale has been removed from Cowell Beach and transported to another location, where The Marine Mammal Center and Long Marine Lab will conduct a necropsy to better understand the circumstances surrounding its death.”