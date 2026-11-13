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DOOM: The Dark Ages Slaughter Mode Arrives November 16 as id Plans Its Next Game
By Ethan Carter,11 days ago
Back in October 2021, id Software added Horde Mode to DOOM Eternal through Update 6.66, a wave-based survival challenge that arrived well after the game’s launch. Five years later the studio is following that same track record with Slaughter Mode, an endless survival challenge coming to DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations on Monday, November 16. Notably, id Software also confirmed on Thursday, November 12, that work on its next game has already started.