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Zah! Jazz Power Youth Ensemble Will Be Featured At The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony In Harlem
10 days ago
Jazz Power Initiative (JPI), the vibrant jazz arts program energizing the Upper Manhattan neighborhoods of Harlem, Washington Heights, and Inwood, is thrilled to announce that their dynamic youth ensemble, ZAH!. Co-led by the internationally celebrated musical entertainer, educator, and producer Ms. Antoinette Montague, and Eli Yamin (a.k.a. Dr. E), co-founder...