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New Fable Gameplay Marks Xbox’s 25th Anniversary Ahead of February 23, 2027 Launch
By Ethan Carter,10 days ago
The original Fable launched on the original Xbox back in 2004, and the series has not had a new mainline entry since Fable III arrived in 2010. Playground Games tied those two facts together on Thursday, November 12, sharing new gameplay from its Fable reboot as part of Xbox’s 25th anniversary celebration. The release date also held firm at February 23, 2027.