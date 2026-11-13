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Nationwide flight ground stop disrupts travel for OU, Tulsa football opponents ahead of Saturday games
By Drake Johnson,11 days ago
TULSA, Okla. - A nationwide ground stop affecting flights is causing travel issues for college football teams ahead of Saturday’s games. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa are all scheduled to play at home this weekend, but OU and TU’s opponents had been unable to depart as of 5 p.m. Friday because of the flight restrictions.