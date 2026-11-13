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Weather service reports nationwide outage, LA and Oxnard office remain functioning
By City News Service,11 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Southern California residents trying to check rain forecasts and radar imagery Friday could encounter outdated or unavailable information as the National Weather Service reported nationwide internet and communications problems. "The NWS has been experiencing nation-wide internet and communications issues," the agency said in a notice. "You...
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