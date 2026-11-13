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Kitten Yoga at The Well Collaborative NH
11 days ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. – In partnership with the Sullivan County Humane Society (SCHS), join certified yoga instructor Christy Catsos on Saturday, Nov. 21, for a joyful, gentle, beginner-friendly kitten yoga class at The Well Collaborative NH, 72 Pleasant Street in Claremont, N.H., featuring adoptable kittens from the Sullivan County Humane Society. As you flow through your practice, curious kittens will roam the room, curl up beside you, and bring smiles to every pose. Whether you are a seasoned yogi or brand new to the mat, this class is open to all levels and all animal lovers. After class, enjoy extra time for kitten cuddles, photos, and chats with SCHS staff about adoption opportunities. Come for the stretch, stay for the snuggles, and maybe even leave with a new furry best friend.