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College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 11
By Brandon Marcello,11 days ago
Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian go way back; their friendship dates back to their time at USC. Their relationship, forged through triumphs and failures, has strengthened in recent years as Sarkisian helped Kiffin work through sobriety and improve his personal life off the field. On Saturday night, the old friends...