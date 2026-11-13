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Andreeva routs Shnaider 6-2, 6-1, moves on to semifinals at season-ending WTA Finals
By Associated Press,11 days ago
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Mirra Andreeva won 12 of the final 13 games to cruise past Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1 and complete her round-robin play at the WTA Finals on Friday. Andreeva dropped just 11 games total while winning Group 2 with a 3-0 record and will play Jessica Pegula in Saturday’s semifinals. Either Aryna Sabalenka or Elina Svitolina, who meet later, will face Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in the other semifinal at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.