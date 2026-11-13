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Atmospheric river flows into Lane County, though November still drier than normal
By Ashli Blow,11 days ago
Atmospheric rivers are back in Eugene and Springfield, though modestly. While its flow may feel like any other blustery day, atmospheric rivers bring moisture often from the tropics, rather than relying on local evaporation or storm fronts like typical rainfall. That moisture travels in a long band, like a conveyor belt in the sky, across the Pacific Ocean until it reaches land in the Northwest.
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