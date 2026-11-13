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USU Football departs Logan delayed after FAA halts air traffic
By Mark Greenwood,11 days ago
Editor’s note: This is an ongoing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available. This story was last updated at 9:12 pm. Utah State football left Logan on Friday night following a delay of over six hours after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide due to communications issues at regional air traffic control centers. The Aggies were scheduled to take off around 2 pm on Friday out of Logan-Cache Airport, headed for San Diego International Airport on a flight operated by Sun Country Airlines prior to their matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday night.