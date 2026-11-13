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2026 Holiday Events in Tampa and Orlando
By Alexandria Ebron,9 days ago
Everything is festive, holly, and jolly around the city this time of year with cocktails, fun activations, and more. Here’s all the 2026 holiday events in Tampa and Orlando:. Cafe Tu Tu Tango Their Christmas bottomless brunch will have a carving station, many holiday sides, and peppermint bark cheesecake. Dinner will run 4 p.m.-10 p.m. with the regular menu and will be open Christmas Eve. $39.22 for brunch. Reservations recommended. 8625 International Dr, Orlando, 407-248-2222. cafetututango.com.
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