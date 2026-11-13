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Fort Bend County Pours $1.5M Into Creeks, Tractors And Brazos Land Buy
By Alyssa Ford,10 days ago
Fort Bend County commissioners approved nearly $170,000 toward flood mitigation efforts on Thursday, directing the money toward flood studies, creek repairs and engineering work to map land near Highway 6. The vote came alongside more than $1 million for new flood-fighting equipment and a roughly $320,000 land purchase along the Brazos River, as county leaders continue chipping away at a problem that has left streets and neighborhoods flooding for years.