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Modified interventions will help students with ADHD more than current programs, FIU study finds
By Joe RoetzMatthew Garcia,11 days ago
(WSVN) - A stimulating study at a South Florida university found that several modifications to current programs to assist students with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have shown promising improvements to classroom productivity. The study, which was published by Jama Pediatrics and conducted by Florida International University, found behavioral interventions cut...