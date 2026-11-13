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FAA safety expert on why nationwide ground stop issued
11 days ago
Airports across the state are being impacted by a nationwide flight ground stop on Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a ground stop on all departing flights across the United States. “There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted,” the agency said. “Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.”