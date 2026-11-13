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Celebrating Newest Alumni Award Winners
9 days ago
Seattle University is excited to announce the 2027 Alumni Award winners, including the latest inductees into the Athletics Hall of Fame. These individuals represent the best of Seattle University with exceptional leadership, service to the university and community, a commitment to care, excellence, diversity and justice and an alignment with SU’s Jesuit values. This year’s recipients are: