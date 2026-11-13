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An Engaged Community Organizer
10 days ago
After 22 years leading the Sundborg Center for Community Engagement (CCE), Executive Director Kent Koth is preparing for his next chapter. Wrapping up his time at SU and promoting his second book, Leading Place-Based Community Engagement Initiatives in Higher Education, Koth, who will become an executive leadership coach post-SU, recently shared in this Q&A some reflections of his time on campus, in the community and as a national leader in community engagement.