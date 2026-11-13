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Minecraft Experience Ticket Giveaway
By Suzanne Taylor,9 days ago
We are so excited to partner with Brave Public Relations and the Minecraft Experience coming to Pullman Yards. One lucky Scoop fan will receive 4 tickets to attend to use. You can have the exclusive preview night before it opens to the public on November 19 or you can pick a date that works for you as long as time slots are open. The event will be open in January also. You need to tag yourself on Scoop OTP Facebook page and a random drawing will be done on Monday. The contest post on Facebook will be live the afternoon of 11/13 after 3pm.