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This Week On Radio Free Athens: November 14, 2026
By Emily Votaw,8 days ago
6 – 9 p.m.: Excursions: Jazz Motifs w/ Art Cromwell. Excursions celebrates the existence and continued resistance of Native American people with two special programs. Part One focuses primarily on the music from the multi-tribal experimental band KHU.e’ek’, the Tinglit name for “invite,” or “Potlach,” their foundational community ceremony. Their music includes elements of storytelling, spoken word/rap, avant garde Jazz, Blues, and Native American song forms. They are joined by legendary Funkadelic keyboardist Bernie Worrell. Time permitting, KHU.ekk’ will be joined by other Native American artists; Jim Pepper, Lee Mixashawn Rosie, Keith Secola, and First Nation artist Mali Obomsawin.
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