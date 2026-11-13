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NVIDIA VP Calls Fake Letter Demanding Huang's Return 'Obviously Fake'
By Aleksandr Manin,11 days ago
An open letter to NVIDIA’s board demanding that Jensen Huang be reinstated as CEO has been circulating on social media. Top executives were listed among the signatories, and the letter allegedly threatened that leadership would leave for SpaceX if the demand wasn’t met. However, Bryan Catanzaro, NVIDIA’s vice president of applied deep learning research, whose name was also on the letter, called it a fake.