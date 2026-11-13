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Football Recap: Addison Extends Winning Streak to 11 + How To Watch
By Team Reports,10 days ago
Addison had won 10 straight games and Elijah Roberts did his part to make it 11 on Friday. The Bulldogs blew past the Fayetteville Wolves, posting a 55-13 win thanks in part to Roberts, who rushed for 78 yards and 3 scores, and also threw for 266 yards and 3 TDs while averaging 12.7 yards per attempt. The three rushing touchdowns tied his high from August 28th vs. Lynn.