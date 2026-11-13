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Pavel Durov Challenges Hackers to Breach His Telegram Account
By Aleksandr Manin,11 days ago
Pavel Durov challenged security researchers on November 13 to try breaching his Telegram account after reports surfaced about a vulnerability in the messenger's new HTML widgets. He said the issue could not be exploited by simply receiving a message, because users had to actively start a third-party service, and that Telegram had already patched the problem on its servers.