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Polestar unveils performance Formula 2030 concept
By Paul Myles,8 days ago
Performance electric vehicle maker Polestar has revealed its Formula 2030 concept sports car that spans the body styles of sedan and hatchback. Images and some key dimensions, unveiled in a Nov. 10 press release by the Sweden-based automaker, amount to a vehicle that sits lower than the Polestar 5 Grand Tourer and is sized between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 7. The trunk lid raises a large part of the car’s rear bodywork, including the rear window, like a hatchback design, while the visor-like wraparound windscreen, echoing the curve of the rear windscreen, pays homage to the first-generation Polestar 2.