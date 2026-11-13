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Tartan Army to attend Patriots-Lions in Munich after invitation from Foxborough officials
11 days ago
Hundreds of Tartan Army supporters, the Scottish soccer fandom that descended on Boston this summer for the World Cup, will attend the Patriots-Lions game in Munich, Germany this weekend after an invitation that stemmed from the summer. The invitation came about after the Tartan Army’s Boston and Providence groups “formed ‘a great relationship’ with organizers” in Foxborough during the lead-up to the World Cup. After returning from the World Cup, Foxborough organizers “invited the Tartan Army to Munich for the Patriots game.” The group has activities planned beyond the game as well. On Saturday afternoon, the group will hold “Boston in Bavaria” at Augustiner Stammhaus, a beer hall in Munich, described as “a celebration of New England traditions with Bavarian culture” set to feature “Patriots alumni and other special guests.” Following Sunday’s game, many Tartan Army supporters will then “travel to Switzerland for Scotland’s UEFA Nations League fixture on Monday” (BOSTON GLOBE, 11/13).