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Flights grounded nationwide due to “communication issue," including Monterey Regional Airport.
By Aric Sleeper,10 days ago
All flights nationwide were grounded the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 13, due to a "communication issue," according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. “FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” Duffy wrote in a social media post. “We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”. Monterey Regional Airport...