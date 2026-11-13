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Who Leads Ghana’s Courts After December? The Constitution Leaves It to the President
By Cecile Akoeley Attiogbe Atayi,11 days ago
Who becomes Ghana’s Chief Justice when the office falls vacant? The approaching retirement of Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has brought renewed attention to that question. Sworn into office on November 17, 2025, he will turn 70 in December 2026, reaching the mandatory retirement age under Article 145(2) of the Constitution, 1992. Although many assume the position automatically passes to the Supreme Court’s most senior justice, Article 144 provides otherwise: the president appoints the Chief Justice in consultation with the Council of State and with parliamentary approval. There is no express requirement to select the court’s most senior member.