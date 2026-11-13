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Ex-Browns QB Could Land A Head Coaching Job
By Jimmy Swartz,9 days ago
Former players often find their way back to the game after their careers end. Some go into broadcasting, others into front offices, and a few return to the sideline as coaches. The path is not always predictable, especially for players who built second careers in media. One former Browns quarterback could be about to make one of the more surprising jumps in college football.
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