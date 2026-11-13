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Grand Island business organizes care packages for Nebraska National Guard soldiers overseas
By News Channel Nebraska,10 days ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Employees at Bosselman's corporate office in Grand Island gathered Friday to prepare care packages for Nebraska National Guard soldiers stationed overseas. The company's Veterans Employee Resource Group partnered with the Nebraska National Guard to organize the effort, collecting donated items and messages of support to...