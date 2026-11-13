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Madison County Sheriff's Office K9 Woods to receive protective vest
By News Channel Nebraska,11 days ago
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. — A four-legged member of the Madison County Sheriff's Office will soon have some added protection on the job. K9 Woods is set to receive a bullet- and stab-resistant vest through a donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides protective equipment to law enforcement dogs across the country.
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