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DEQ awards $383K for waterfront park in Hatteras Village, $53.4K for Manteo waterfront boardwalk
By Outer Banks Voice,11 days ago
Property where the former Channel Bass restaurant was located. (Dare County Board of Commissioners Meeting Packet) On Friday, Nov. 13, the NC Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Coastal Management announced more than $1.8 million dollars in grants to 10 communities for fiscal year 2026–27—including two in Dare County that totaled more than $400,000.