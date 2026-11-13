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Roswell’s Goddard Rockets beat Artesia in 4A volleyball second round, take on St. Pius X
By Josh Franklin,10 days ago
Josh Franklin, The Roswell Daily Record, Rio Rancho, NM—The Goddard Rockets beat Artesia 3-0 in the second round of the NMAA 4A volleyball playoffs on Thursday. Facing the No. 6 seed Bulldogs for the fourth time this season, the No. 3 seed Rockets won in familiar fashion, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18, completing a season sweep of Artesia without dropping a set.
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