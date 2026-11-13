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Daisies and Dirt Roads Market returns to Roswell
By Melanie Becker-Donovan,10 days ago
Melanie Becker-Donovan, The Roswell Daily Record — Daisies and Dirt Roads Market, out of Artesia, is returning to Roswell for its second annual arts and crafts event. Residents looking for unique finds and handmade goods find these and more by visiting Daisies and Dirt Roads Market on Nov. 20 and 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in the commercial building at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds (ENMSF), 2055 Southeast Main St.
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