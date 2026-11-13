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Boy, 15, airlifted with 'significant' injuries after pickup driver strikes his bicycle
9 days ago
A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital with "significant" injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck driver while bicycling in rural northwestern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the incident was reported just after 4 p.m. Thursday, with the boy traveling on County Road 123 when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old Osage man.