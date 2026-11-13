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Roswell’s Goddard Rockets take on Piedra Vista in 5A playoff quarterfinal
By Christina Stock,10 days ago
Josh Franklin, The Roswell Daily Record—The Goddard Rockets will take on Piedra Vista in the NMAA 5A football playoff quarterfinal on Saturday. The No. 7 seed Rockets beat No. 10 seed Highland 35-22 in the first round last Saturday at the Wool Bowl, but now travel to Farmington to face the No. 2 seed Panthers, a team Goddard hasn’t played since 2023.
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