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Herren’s HOT LOCKS!
By Matthew Herren,8 days ago
Saturday, Nov. 14 12:45 P.M. The Tide silenced critics with a dominant victory on the road against LSU. DeBoer’s squad has suddenly become a team that nobody wants to play, with Keelon Russell coming to form as the starting quarterback. The Commodores broke their five-game losing streak with a 25-23 win against Mississippi State in Starkville. While this win could get Vanderbilt to play inspired football down the stretch, Alabama has way too much firepower and should win by at least three touchdowns in Nashville this weekend.