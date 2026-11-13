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Former Bardstown teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse involving 16-year-old student
By WDRB+WAVE Digital Staff,9 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB+WAVE) — A former Bardstown High School teacher pleaded guilty Friday to charges stemming from a sexual relationship with a student. Mary “Hanna” Mattingly, 32, broke down in tears as she pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor.