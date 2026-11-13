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Flights resume at Portland Jetport after FAA issued nationwide ground stop
By Julia Simone,11 days ago
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The FAA has ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, meaning all planes across the country were grounded. The order was lifted around 8:20 p.m. Federal officials say this is not believed to be a cyberattack, but it was a communication problem affecting air traffic control, which involves critical safety systems.
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