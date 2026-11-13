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California artist paddles over 26 miles in a mushroom boat
By Ben Hooper, UPI,9 days ago
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A California artist became a maritime mycologist when he took a 26.37-mile journey in a kayak made from a giant mushroom. Sam Shoemaker, a Los Angeles-based artist and fungi enthusiast, completed the solo voyage in August 2025, traveling from Catalina Island to Cabrillo Beach on the mainland in a 12-foot kayak made entirely from the mycelium of Ganoderma polychromum.