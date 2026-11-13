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Kentucky vs. Northern Arizona game discussion and pregame reading
By Jason Marcum,10 days ago
The Kentucky Wildcats are set to take on Northern Arizona tonight at Rupp Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+, so this will be another stream-only game. There’s no sugarcoating how bad Tuesday’s performance was vs. Kansas in the Champions Classic. That was a painful beatdown to take, but now it’s time for Mark Pope and his Cats to get up off the mat and start a winning streak.
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