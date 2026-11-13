undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
After a year off, the ADAA's New York fair returns with a new name and revamped layout
By Carlie Porterfield,10 days ago
Since 1989, the Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) had hosted its Art Show, which brought member galleries from across the country together for an annual fair in New York. Last year, the ADAA cancelled the 2025 fair less than four months before it was set to open, citing a need to take a “strategic pause” to reevaluate how to best serve its members.