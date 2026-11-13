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“Hannah Montana”-themed market to be hosted Sunday by local flea market Dollhouse & Co
By Helena Hennessy,11 days ago
A local flea market pop-up will host more than 25 vendors Sunday at a “Hannah Montana”-themed market, offering glitz, glamor and vintage shopping. Dollhouse & Co, a local small business that frequently hosts large-scale pop-up markets, will host its new Nobody’s Perfect Pop-Up, inspired by the 2006 Disney sitcom “Hannah Montana.” The event will be held at Strongwater Events, located at 401 W. Town St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.