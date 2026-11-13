undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sheriff Julian Whittington announces that Bossier Parish Ad Valorem Property Tax Notices have been mailed to Bossier Parish property owners
By BPT Staff,11 days ago
Sheriff Whittington stated, “The Bossier Sheriff’s Office remains committed to providing residents with efficient. and secure ways to meet their tax obligations. Property owners can remit property taxes in person, by mail, or. online.”. Property owners can visit www.bossiersheriff.com and select the “Pay Taxes” tab to view tax...