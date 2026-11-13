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Browns, Texans Week 10 injuries: 3 big players Out for HOU; big names Questionable
By Jared Mueller,10 days ago
Big names on the Week 10 injury report for Browns vs. Texans including Will Anderson, Denzel Boston, Marvin Harrison Jr. Given the physicality of NFL football, no one should be surprised when injury reports have big names, lots of names, and additions even during practice weeks. All of that happened in the ramp-up to the Week 10 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.