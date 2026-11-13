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Union County to Host Thanksgiving Food Distribution on November 19th at Warinanco Sports Center
By Post author,11 days ago
The Union County Board of County Commissioners will host a Thanksgiving Food Distribution on Thursday, November 19, 2026, beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot next to Warinanco Sports Center, located at 1 Park Drive in Roselle. The event will take place rain or shine and is open to all Union County residents in need of food assistance.
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