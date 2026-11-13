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Chile mulls private-sector role in Codelco’s mines and infrastructure
By Bloomberg News,10 days ago
Chile is considering ways to bring private companies into Codelco’s mining operations and infrastructure, potentially forming partnerships well beyond the exploration ventures currently used by the state copper giant. Those companies could participate in the exploitation of some Codelco deposits or team up with the company on infrastructure and...