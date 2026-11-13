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FAA Orders Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Problems
By Dominic Archer,10 days ago
MITCHELL, SD (Mitchell Now) — The Federal Aviation Administration halted flight departures nationwide Friday, Nov. 13, after communications problems affected regional air traffic control centers, according to The Associated Press. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said FAA technicians were investigating the disruption. The FAA cited safety concerns in ordering the...