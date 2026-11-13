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Ford's New Vault Is Less a Museum Than a Reference Library
By John Lloyd,9 days ago
Ford has spent the past three years doing something collectors understand instinctively and manufacturers rarely do well: putting its history in one place. The result is the Ford Vault, a 79,000-square-foot facility in Romulus, Michigan, set inside a former Amazon fulfillment center, where roughly 125 cars from the company's U.S. Heritage Fleet now sit under a single roof. Reports differ on the exact count, with some accounts citing about 150 vehicles, but the number is not the story. The structure is.