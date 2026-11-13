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Suns Get Major Dejounte Murray Trade Update After Pelicans Break Silence
By Alder Almo,11 days ago
The Phoenix Suns have received another indication that Dejounte Murray could be available. Whether they intend to pursue him remains a different question. The New Orleans Pelicans publicly acknowledged Murray’s trade request Friday, Nov. 13, hours after reports emerged that the former All-Star had identified Phoenix as a preferred destination.
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